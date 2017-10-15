Hermann Gröhe, Minister of Health, Germany (c) Bundesregierung - Steffen Kugler
Hanan Mohamed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, Qatar
Adalberto Campos Fernandes, Minister of Health, Portugal
Elizabeth Blackburn, Nobel Prize laureate / President, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, USA
Joanne Liu, International President, Doctors without Borders, Switzerland
Werner Baumann, CEO, Bayer AG, Germany
Peter Albiez, CEO, Pfizer Germany
Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Botswana
Speakers

Seyed Hassan Hashemi, Minister of Health & Medical Education, Iran (c) Ministry of Health
HRH Princess Dina Mired, President-Elect, Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), Jordan
Elhadj As Sy, Secretary General, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Switzerland
Roger D. Kornberg, Nobel Prize laureate (c) Stanford University
Christoph Franz, Chairman, Roche, Switzerland
Ilona Kickbusch, Director, Global Health Programme, Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva
Bill S. Hansson, Vice President, Max Planck Society, Germany
Francesca Colombo, Head of Health Division, OECD, France
Initiatives

World Health Summit 2016, Startup Track, Pitches
Startup Track
New Voices in Global Health poster exhibition
New Voices in Global Health
WHS Journalist Award 2016
Science Journalists Award
Young Physician Leaders at WHS 2016
Young Physician Leaders

Central Topics

Health Policy in the G7/G20

Health governance issues inherent in the Sustainable Development Goals have underlined how increasing financial and political commitments are central to solving global health challenges.

Global Health Security

To create more security from infectious diseases and other threats to health, the global community must enhance its collective capacity for resilience, and respond more quickly to crises.

Big Data for Health Governance

Even though Big Data can bridge the gap between healthcare delivery and population health and improve many health outcomes, the detailed collection of personal information poses ethical, regulatory and technical challenges.

